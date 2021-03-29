Greenville Army & Navy Surplus Store is moving after 75 years downtown

The Greenville Army & Navy Surplus Store has been a mainstay of downtown Greenville ever since it first opened its doors on the corner of South Main and River streets in 1946.

Now the iconic West End shop at 660 S. Main St. will be relocating to a shopping center on Laurens Road.

The move comes after the company sold its building for $1.34 million (above its initial asking price of $1.29 million) at the end of 2020 to an LLC operating under the name “660 S. Main Street QOZB” — the acronym standing for “Qualified Opportunity Zones Business,” a reference to the storefront’s location in an opportunity zone.

There’s still no word what will replace the Army & Navy store, although residents might not have to wait long to find out. The store will be fully vacated this week as longtime manager Kevin Gagne plans to get things up and running at the store’s new spot at 1438 Laurens Road by next month.

The shopping center on Laurens Road is also the home of Wilson’s, Liberty Cafe, Palmetto Flooring Gallery, Borderlands Comics and Games, and Trek Bicycle Store Greenville. The Army & Navy store will be taking over the spot formerly occupied by JP Fashions & Wholesale.

Meanwhile, the vacancy of the 6,000-square-foot property will be an objectively strange sight for those walking downtown, its windows empty for the first time in generations. The Army & Navy Surplus holds the distinction of being one of downtown Greenville’s longest family-owned and -operated retail establishments.