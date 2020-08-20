Greenville Chamber going virtual for 25th annual Human Resources Law conference

Billed as the “largest and longest-running event of its kind in the Upstate,” the annual Human Resources Law Update will celebrate its 25th anniversary this month.

But attendees should expect a different kind of conference this year.

In response to health concerns due to COVID-19, the daylong conference will be entirely virtual when it kicks off on Aug. 21.

“We invested in a virtual conference platform so attendees can enjoy the entire conference experience, including the ability to network with peers and visit with vendors,” the chamber said in a statement.

While nobody will be meeting in person, the conference will virtually connect more than 200 current human resources leaders for a briefing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with virtual networking events taking place at 7:30 p.m. — so if you plan to network over cocktails, you’ll have to make your own this time around.

The agenda for the conference will focus on timely items, such as the frontier of COVID-19 litigation, political expression in the workplace, reductions in force and mental health under the Americans with Disabilities Act, to name just a few.

Speakers include attorneys with the Ogletree Deakins Law Firm, which has helped organize the event going all the way back to its birth a quarter century ago.

To register, head over to HRLUGreenville.com