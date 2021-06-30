Greenville Chamber launches Community Insights data dashboard

The Greenville Chamber announced June 28 it launched Community Insights, a data visualization dashboard designed as a tool for the business community, residents and policymakers to gain an understanding of the community’s needs.

The dashboard, which was created in partnership with MySidewalk, is an interactive site that provides insights into a variety of areas such as demographic, economic, workforce and quality of life data. It also may also be used to identify Greenville’s existing economic conditions, anticipate what the future holds and measure, in real time, our region’s progress.

“In order to serve our community, we have to have a comprehensive understanding of the issues and opportunities,” said Greenville Chamber president and CEO Carlos Phillips. “Community Insights will allow us to develop more data-driven solutions to the unique needs of our region.”

For more information, visit greenvillechamber.org or dashboards.mysidewalk.com/greenvillesc.