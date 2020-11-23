Greenville Chamber receives 5-Star accreditation from the US Chamber

The Greenville Chamber recently received a 5-Star Accreditation from the United States Chamber of Commerce for its policies, organizational procedures and positive impact on the community.

In order to receive this honor, a chamber must meet minimum standards in its operations and programs, including technology, government affairs and areas of governance. The self-review process may take six to nine months to complete.

“This recognition is only made possible through visionary board leadership, exceptional staff planning and execution, and the support of our committed investors,” said Greenville Chamber President and CEO Carlos Phillips. “We are deeply honored to receive the highest accreditation ranking possible and share this achievement with our entire community.”

The Greenville Chamber joins 206 additional chambers across the country with this accreditation.