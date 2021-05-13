Greenville Chamber, United Way launch 2021 PropelGVL executive leadership program

The Greenville Chamber and United Way of Greenville County on May 10 launched the 2021 PropelGVL class in a virtual format. This 6-week nonprofit executive leadership and board training program exposed participants to the elements of board membership and committee service.
Key topics include:
- Fiduciary and risk management
- Financial and legal responsibilities
- Fundraising
- Diversity and Inclusion
- Marketing
This year’s participants include:
Kristin Allen, Greenville Chamber
Eric Cooperman, Spur & Cane
Chris Goldman, Dahlia Homes
Jeffrey Harrell, NAI Earle Furman
Ben Hepner, Holder Padgett Littlejohn Prickett, LLC
Jeb Maloney, Marsh/Bell Construction Co.
Sophie Manigo Fuller, GCS: Lifelong Learning Sullivan Center
Michelle Mathisen, Total HR
Kayla Moorehead, Jervey Eye Group
Michael Murrell, Self Employed
Travis Palmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific
Ryan Phillips, World Acceptance Corporation
BC Rechter, Reedy Falls Group
Sabrina Reeder, United Way of Greenville County
Ericka Reyes, General Dynamics Mission Systems
Rionne Ridgeway, Greenville Chamber
Taylor Roy, Atlantic Data Systems
Kaylea Scalzitti, United Way of Greenville County
Chris Simonetti, World Acceptance Corporation
Luke Umstetter, World Acceptance Corporation
Heather Wheless, Miliken & Company
Megan Young, City of Greenville
Once finished, participants will be guided to organizations seeking board and committee members that are aligned by talents, interests, and availability.
Nonprofit agencies interested in participating can learn more at www.greenvillechamber.org/propelgvl.