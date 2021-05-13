Greenville Chamber, United Way launch 2021 PropelGVL executive leadership program

The Greenville Chamber and United Way of Greenville County on May 10 launched the 2021 PropelGVL class in a virtual format. This 6-week nonprofit executive leadership and board training program exposed participants to the elements of board membership and committee service.

Key topics include:

Fiduciary and risk management

Financial and legal responsibilities

Fundraising

Diversity and Inclusion

Marketing

This year’s participants include:

Kristin Allen, Greenville Chamber

Eric Cooperman, Spur & Cane

Chris Goldman, Dahlia Homes

Jeffrey Harrell, NAI Earle Furman

Ben Hepner, Holder Padgett Littlejohn Prickett, LLC

Jeb Maloney, Marsh/Bell Construction Co.

Sophie Manigo Fuller, GCS: Lifelong Learning Sullivan Center

Michelle Mathisen, Total HR

Kayla Moorehead, Jervey Eye Group

Michael Murrell, Self Employed

Travis Palmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Ryan Phillips, World Acceptance Corporation

BC Rechter, Reedy Falls Group

Sabrina Reeder, United Way of Greenville County

Ericka Reyes, General Dynamics Mission Systems

Rionne Ridgeway, Greenville Chamber

Taylor Roy, Atlantic Data Systems

Kaylea Scalzitti, United Way of Greenville County

Chris Simonetti, World Acceptance Corporation

Luke Umstetter, World Acceptance Corporation

Heather Wheless, Miliken & Company

Megan Young, City of Greenville

Once finished, participants will be guided to organizations seeking board and committee members that are aligned by talents, interests, and availability.

Nonprofit agencies interested in participating can learn more at www.greenvillechamber.org/propelgvl.