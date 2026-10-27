Greenville Club Pilates to reopen after year-long closure for fire damage

Club Pilates on Augusta Street will open its doors once again.

On Oct. 7 a social media post announced that the refurbished Club Pilates at 2107-A Augusta St. would re-open on Nov. 16.

In summer 2025, the studio sustained water and smoke damage after the business next to them caught fire, sending the pilates studio into a year-long closure while the studio was redone.

“We’re reopening Nov. 16, and we can’t wait to welcome you back to a space designed to help you move better, feel stronger and find your balance,” said the social media post.

The studio will offer a variety of reformed-based classes focused on strength training and cardio. For more information, visit clubpilates.com.