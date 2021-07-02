Greenville Federal Credit Union announced July 1 it is accepting applications until Sept. 17 for its 2021 Thanks and Giving grant program.

After the application deadline, a panel will award $10,000 grants to five local nonprofits.

“From the beginning, our credit union’s mission has been to give back to the Greenville community by providing affordable financial services to the people we serve and by investing back into the community in as many ways as we can,” said Greenville Federal Credit Union President Paul Hughes. “Continuing the Thanks and Giving Grants program this year will help us identify local organizations that share our community, youth and education focus, and allow us to directly support new projects that could have significant and positive impact for years to come.”

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Must hold a current tax-exempt status as a charity under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code

Be physically located in Greenville County

Directly benefit the local community

The grant recipients will be announced during a special presentation and celebration lunch for members, special guests, lawmakers and local dignitaries at the credit union’s Wade Hampton Boulevard location.

For more information, visit greenvillefcu.com/grants.