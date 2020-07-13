Greenville restaurant owner purchases Markley Station

Markley Station has new owners.

The two-building property located at 116 and 120 N. Markley St., just off Academy Street, was purchased by N&H Holdings, a real estate company based in Naples, Florida. The purchase consists of 30,000 square feet of property, common area courtyards and 175 parking spaces.

N&H Holdings is the parent company of Urban Wren Winery, a restaurant and wine bar within Markley Station that opened to the public in February. Other tenants of Markley Station include Todaro Pizza and Hoppin’ self-pour beer and wine taproom.

N&H Holdings president Don Lincoln said the restaurant’s status as the largest investor in the property was the main factor in the decision to purchase Markley Station outright.

“It only made sense to buy the whole property,” Lincoln said. “Investing in the Greenville community was an easy decision for us, as the community has been invested in us since we put down roots here.”

No details were released about how much the property was sold for.

Plans for Markley Station were first unveiled by Keller Williams Realty Greenville Upstate in 2014. The property was later purchased by RealOp Investments in 2016 for a price in the “mid to high seven figures,” according to Paul Parks, RealOp’s managing principal and president.

After two years of work redeveloping the property, tenants were announced in 2018.

Markley Station was historically used for dry storage, conveniently located along the train tracks that brought raw materials, like cotton and lumber, and finished goods into Greenville. The renovation of the property was spearheaded by RealOp Investments, the developers; NAI Earle Furman, leasing; Harper Construction, general contractor; and McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture.

Now that N&H Holdings has purchased the property, Lincoln said he plans to grow the company’s footprint in the area.

“You can expect to see more investment from us in the future,” he said.