City Design Review Board Urban Panel: West End rooftop bar gets approval

A glass elevator visible from the street, a rooftop bar, a walk-up restaurant: All will soon be coming to the West End in the form of a single concept that was approved by the City of Greenville’s Design Review Board on August 5.

The project at the corner of Main and O’Neal streets in downtown Greenville’s West End will convert the current home of Up On the Roxx bar and club into a restaurant and rooftop bar, according to documents submitted to the city.

It is unclear whether the renovated space would continue to be occupied by Up On the Roxx or if it would be taken over by a new concept.

The space at 734 S. Main St. is the historic former home of A. Stenhouse Meat Market and later the Couch Market.

Spearheaded by Greenville-based Bada Bing LLC, with architecture from Wisconsin-based TGAR Group, the renovation project was originally met with pushback from the Design Review Board back in early June. The board raised concerns over a number of factors, including construction material, the location of the elevator up to the roof, the lack of recessed doors and even the color of glazed glass panels.

TGAR Group Architect Anthony Garza and other representatives of the project presented changes to the original plans on August 5.

“We took all your recommendations and incorporated all the ideas,” Garza told the board.

Board members expressed specific praise for the changes to the elevator, which is now planned to be all glass in both the elevator itself and the shaft, allowing occupants a view of the back street as they rise to the rooftop.