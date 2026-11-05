Greenville takes a strategic look at downtown retail

Retail serves as a key component of a thriving downtown ecosystem.

Active storefronts help boost the local economy, drive foot traffic and shape the character of a city’s urban core. Downtowns that offer a walkable shopping experience can also attract new residents, visitors and companies to the area.

Greenville has become a prime example of a city with a successful central business district shaped by decades of revitalization. More than 100 retail businesses are located within downtown Greenville, from small local shops to popular regional and national brands.

The Greenville City Economic Development Corp. (GCEDC) understands a vibrant downtown retail scene is vital for a city’s overall economic vitality. This has led the corporation to help strategically recruit new stores to Greenville.

“No matter how attractive Greenville is, having this level of success in retail strategies is not a natural phenomenon. It’s not something you can just trust is going to take care of itself,” said Sam Konduros, president and CEO of GCEDC.

Curating and recruiting downtown Greenville retailers

GCEDC aims to fully activate every retail space along Greenville’s Main Street by 2028. A consultant was hired in early 2026 to help evaluate the corporation’s retail strategies and strengthen its relationships with the local brokerage community.

Recent retail recruitment efforts have specifically targeted storefronts on the north end of Main Street. Greenville Mayor Knox White described the area as the former heartbeat of downtown that saw less activity over the years as development moved closer to the city’s iconic Falls Park.

“We are seeing a resurgence of retail on North Main, the likes of which we have never seen,” White said. “We’ve supported efforts, block-by-block, to engage with landowners and tenants to bring the energy back.”

Faherty, a national apparel and lifestyle retailer, recently announced plans to open a new store at 200 N. Main St. in early 2027. Konduros said the recruitment success has already catalyzed other interest on that part of Main Street.

GCEDC strives to maintain a balanced mix of retail in downtown Greenville. The corporation outlined a specific goal in its recent business plan to secure five major national brands and eight regional brands over the next three years.

“We don’t necessarily want to become an outdoor mall,” said Jared Hartzell, GCEDC’s chief development officer. “We want there to be a good flow of small businesses, medium-sized businesses and the large players, like having a Faherty.”

A new small business opened in Greenville’s West End in April after Hurricane Helene damaged its original location in Highland, North Carolina. Bijou “little jewel” of Greenville offers custom jewelry design services along with a selection of jewelry, watches and designer bags. Laurel Parham, owner and operator, said Greenville provides a year-round market for her business, unlike a seasonal resort town such as Highland. Her business relies on a diverse customer base of tourists, new residents and established locals.

“We came to Greenville with a curiosity mainly, and then after visiting with the landlord and this space and what could be done with it, we were really intrigued, and all roads kind of led this way,” Parham said.

Placemaking and development

The city of Greenville is known for prioritizing urban placemaking – creating welcoming public spaces within the central business district. Konduros said the city’s pedestrian-activated, tree-lined downtown streets make it an attractive place for new retail to set up shop.

Vacant storefronts have become few and far between in downtown Greenville. Even underutilized commercial properties such as the former “Baby Bi-Lo” shopping center on North Main Street are being revitalized using the city’s Facade Improvement Program to attract new retailers.

GCEDC closely monitors available downtown retail space and what’s about to go to market. The corporation has worked to build trusted relationships with the local brokerage and development community to stay on top of downtown commercial real estate.

“It’s a constant moving target in the retail space,” Hartzell said. “I could be on vacation for a week, and five things can change, so that’s where we have to stay very close to our brokerage community.”

Major developments are expected to bring an influx of new commercial space to downtown Greenville in the coming years, including the Falls Park Conference District and the Greenville County Square Redevelopment. These mixed-use projects will also create more residential, office and entertainment spaces that will support Greenville’s retail scene.

GCEDC also sees more potential for new stores on downtown’s side streets as Main Street continues to flourish. In addition, Konduros and his team plan to increase efforts to recruit new retail along the city’s surrounding commercial corridors, such as Laurens Road and Pleasantburg Drive.

“I think the next five years are going to be interesting,” Konduros said. “I think whether it’s retail, hospitality, office and beyond – there will be another redefining of Greenville over the next five years that will be at least as impactful as the last five years.”

Small and minority-owned business incentives

The Greenville City Economic Development Corp. aims to maintain a mix of small retailers and popular regional and national brands in downtown Greenville. Jared Hartzell, GCEDC’s chief development officer, said supporting local retailers remains central to the corporation’s work as it recruits new business to the city.

The corporation specifically offers incentive programs to help small businesses in Greenville. For example, GCEDC’s Local Roots Grant Program supports early-stage small businesses looking to expand their impact. The corporation is also launching new micro-grant programs targeting women- and minority-owned businesses.

Upstate retail recruitment strategies

Downtown Anderson

The city of Anderson prioritizes keeping small local retail in its downtown area. Anderson Assistant City Manager Andrew Strickland said they have historically used incentives to help recruit new businesses to downtown but have since moved to a market-driven approach.

“We don’t have the national chains downtown,” Strickland said. “Every time we do a downtown master plan, we get a lot of comment from the community that says we want downtown Anderson to be local.”

City leaders also strive to create a downtown environment where businesses can thrive by attracting new residential development. This expands opportunities for people to live downtown to support local retail. For example, a 156-unit residential community called Murray Mill is currently under construction in downtown Anderson.

Downtown Spartanburg

Downtown Spartanburg will also see a surge of new development in the coming years, adding more Class A retail space to the market. For example, The Johnston Group’s roughly $800 million Project Core revitalization will create multiple buildings with ground-floor commercial space for new retail.

Many successful, locally-owned small businesses are currently located in Spartanburg’s urban core. Katherine O’Neill, chief economic development officer for OneSpartanburg Inc., said they are seeing more interest from regional and national retailers in Spartanburg as the residential and workforce population continues to grow.

“I know that there’s a sensitivity in Spartanburg to remaining true to ourselves and supporting local businesses, but I also think that our residents would appreciate the opportunity to shop at some of the regional and national brand-name stores that now they have to travel to Charlotte or Greenville to see,” O’Neill said. “To have them in close proximity, I think, would be very exciting.”