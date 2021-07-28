Greenville’s Logisticus Group seeks new approach to wind turbine recycling

Logisticus Group, a transportation logistics, project management and technology company based in Greenville, announced July 27 it has entered into a partnership with Carbon Rivers, a Knoxville, Tennessee-based advanced materials technology firm.

The companies are working on a way to reuse and recycle wind turbine components, according to the announcement.

“We are constantly striving to enact change in the wind energy market and improve the processes that surround it,” said Logisticus Group partner Phillip Mitchum. “We saw an opportunity to reduce waste and create a technology that is green and sustainable. Carbon Rivers was the perfect company to partner with to make the idea of wind turbine blade reuse and upcycling a reality.”

As part of the joint venture, Logistics Group will remove sections of the blade spar for direct reuse at the wind farm to support other site operations, while Carbon Rivers will work to reclaim the blade’s glass fiber and upcycle the material into next-generation composite intermediates.

The Knoxville-based firm will work with its partners in a variety of industries to have the reclaimed pieces used by original equipment manufacturers.