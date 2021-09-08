Greenville’s LyonJay launches new joint venture, Gaskin Banks

Real estate development and investment company LyonJay on Sept. 9 announced a new joint venture, Gaskin Banks, which will give institutional build-for-rent aggregators access to the information and experts they need to bring their projects to life.

Todd Malphrus, formerly vice president and director of construction at build-for-rent company Quinn Residences, will lead the Gaskin Banks team.

“At LyonJay, we strive to provide our clients and partners a high level of expertise and dedication to exceptional service, and these values will also be reflected in our newest joint venture company and partner, Gaskin Banks,” said Jennings Lyon, founding partner and CEO of LyonJay.

What’s in a name: The new venture is named for the Gaskin Banks, a popular fishing spot a few miles off the coast of Hilton Head, South Carolina.

“I am excited to take on this new role at Gaskin Banks and believe that with more than three decades of land development experience, I can add a facet of knowledge that will set this company apart from others,” Malphrus said. “I look forward to making a difference through Gaskin Banks and bringing communities across the Southeast to life.”

Malphrus’ experience includes serving as vice president of Malphrus Construction, a $200-million-a-year, family-owned construction company that once was one of South Carolina’s largest, according to reports.

“Todd has experience in this industry that is one-of-a-kind and perfectly aligns with the mission of Gaskin Banks,” said J.K. Jay, founding partner and president of LyonJay. “We are confident that his leadership role within the company and dedication to the work we do will benefit our clients, partners and communities as a whole.”