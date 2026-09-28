Greenville’s Pelham Hills shopping center acquired by CenterSquare Investment Management

CenterSquare Investment Management has acquired the Pelham Hills shopping center in Greenville.

The Pennsylvania-based real estate investment firm announced the acquisition for an undisclosed amount on Sept. 28. The acquisition marks the firm’s 13th acquisition in the Carolinas and 88th in the United States.

Pelham Hills is a four-building, 24,834-square-foot Essential Service Retail property on Pelham Road, off Interstate 85.

According to CenterSquare, the shopping center is 100% occupied by national, regional and local tenants. Current tenants include Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Jimmy John’s, Massage Envy and Moe’s Southwest Grill.

For more information, visit centersquare.com.