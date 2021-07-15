Spartanburg breaks ground on The Fitzgerald, a new, affordable residential complex

The City of Spartanburg on July 14 held a groundbreaking ceremony for The Fitzgerald, a new residential complex.

The ceremony included speakers from City Council, County Council, One Spartanburg, and the development team, Lat Purser and Associates.

The 132-unit development will be located on the corner of Union and Kennedy streets. It is projected to be completed in the fall of 2022.

“We are very enthusiastic about this community, about this region, about this location,” said Jack Levinson, Chief Operating Officer of the multi-family division of Lat Purser and Associates, “we look forward to being a good partner and good corporate citizen here in Spartanburg.”

Councilman Jerome Rice says that this is the first time in many generations that a building of this size will be built in the Kennedy corridor. He also says that this complex will also be the first of its kind to include 13 affordable units, allowing all citizens to be able to live in the city. These units will be available to those categorized as workforce housing.

“It’s all-inclusive to everybody in Spartanburg,” Rice said, “when we talk about these affordable housing [units], it gives everyone an opportunity to live downtown.”

Partners of Active Living announced that Mary Black Rail Trail will expand on both ends with the Fitzgerald anchoring the Henry Street end of the trail to downtown.

Walking distance to Downtown Spartanburg

Outdoor active living Rail Trail amenity

13 one-bedroom affordable workforce housing units

County Council Chairman Manning Lynch says that The Fitzgerald will move downtown Spartanburg closer to 1,000 units with the hopes of bringing more vibrancy to the city and Union Street.