GSP International Airport recognized as the Best Small Airport in 2020

Airports Council International, an international airport industry association, announced March 4 that Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport was named the Best Small Airport in North America by the 2020 Airport Service Quality awards.

The awards are presented to the world’s best airports as judged by their customers.

“GSP takes great pride in providing our customers with a superior airport experience”, said Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District president and CEO Dave Edwards. “In recent years, the airport has received numerous awards of excellence from industry organizations for our restaurants, retail stores, amenities and marketing activities. However, we are humbled to be recognized with such a prestigious award by the customers who have chosen GSP to meet their air travel needs.”

Since March 2020, GSP has implemented a variety of safety measures to protect the traveling public, employees and business partners through the airport’s “Prepare for Takeoff” program. The airport has encouraged social distancing and the use of touchless technologies, provided additional hand sanitizing stations, installed Plexiglass shields in high-traffic areas, increased cleaning and sanitization protocols in the terminal, and required face masks at the airport.

To see the full list of 2020 Airport Service Quality awards, click here.