Hampton Inn by Hilton opens in downtown Greer

Sycamore Investment Group, a hospitality company that manages some hotel properties in South Carolina and Florida, announced Sept. 2 Hampton Inn by Hilton Greer Greenville opened its doors at 112 N. Main St. in downtown Greer.

The four-story hotel features 108 guest rooms and its amenities include:

Board room with seating for up to 14 people

Fitness center with equipment by Peloton, Gym Rax, Precor, Activ and Bosu

Heated saline pool

Outdoor lounge with a fire pit.

Guests may also bring their pets with them, but pet fees do apply.

For more information, visit greergreenville.hamptonbyhilton.com or call 864-519-0100.