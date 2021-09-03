Hampton Inn by Hilton opens in downtown Greer

Sycamore Investment Group, a hospitality company that manages some hotel properties in South Carolina and Florida, announced Sept. 2 Hampton Inn by Hilton Greer Greenville opened its doors at 112 N. Main St. in downtown Greer.
The four-story hotel features 108 guest rooms and its amenities include:
- Board room with seating for up to 14 people
- Fitness center with equipment by Peloton, Gym Rax, Precor, Activ and Bosu
- Heated saline pool
- Outdoor lounge with a fire pit.
Guests may also bring their pets with them, but pet fees do apply.
For more information, visit greergreenville.hamptonbyhilton.com or call 864-519-0100.