Harper General Contractors opens third Greenville office

Harper General Contractors recently celebrated the grand opening of its third office in Greenville.

The Greenville-based general contracting and construction management firm invested approximately $6.75 million to open its new office at 1 Club Road off Poinsett Highway. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Oct. 8.

“Opening our third Greenville office represents our confidence in Greenville, our commitment to our people and our belief that thoughtful investment can help create momentum in areas of our community that are ready for their next chapter,” said Bryan Royal, executive vice president of Harper General Contractors.

More than 100 employees will work at the Club Road offices. The new location will specifically house the teams for HarperXS, Equipro by Harper, and the firm’s construction technology and information technology departments.

Harper General Contractors’ main headquarters sits at 35 West Court Street in downtown Greenville. The other Greenville office is located at 617 E. McBee Ave. The firm also has eight additonal offices across South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennesee and Virginia.

For more information, visit harpergc.com.