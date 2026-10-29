Hartness Construction rebrands to Stonegate Builders

Hartness Construction has officially rebranded as Stonegate Builders.

The Greenville-based homebuilder is known for creating luxury residences within the Hartness community. With the rebrand, the company now looks to expand its services throughout Upstate South Carolina.

Stonegate Builders celebrated its new identity with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 29 for a new home in the Hartness neighborhood. Charles Vann, the company’s director of construction, said the rebrand represents an exciting new chapter for the team.

“As we expand throughout the Upstate, our focus remains the same: delivering exceptional homes and maintaining the level of craftsmanship that has defined our work from the beginning,” Vann said.

Stonegate Builders specializes in constructing high-quality custom and spec homes. For more information, visit https://buildwithstonegate.com/.