Harvest Kitchen to open in downtown Greer

Family-owned eatery Harvest Kitchen announced plans to open an indoor/outdoor café at 112 Cannon St. in downtown Greer.

Once open, the restaurant’s menu will cater to clean diets, including gluten-free and plant-based, by offering healthy options made from freshly harvested ingredients such as salads, grain bowls or smoothies.

“Harvest Kitchen is a perfect addition to the growing number of restaurants in downtown,” said Greer Mayor Rick Danner. “Catering to clean/healthy diets, their options of plant-based, gluten-free meals and fresh food smoothies will quickly attract a following of customers eager for healthy food options. The indoor/outdoor dining options directly behind City Park will provide a dining experience unlike no other.”

Harvest Kitchen plans to open in the first quarter of 2021.