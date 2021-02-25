Hawkins Inc. to open a water treatment branch in Greenville

Minnesota-based specialty chemical company Hawkins Inc. announced Feb. 24 that it has leased a building in Greenville to expand its water treatment group into South Carolina and expects to start operations next month.

“Over the last 12 months we have aggressively added four new water treatment branches, two through acquisitions and two through purchasing or leasing buildings,” said Hawkins Inc, chief executive officer and president Patrick H. Hawkins. “The integration of the acquisitions has been going smoothly, and we are able to quickly get the new greenfield locations up and running to serve current and new customers.”

Hawkins Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures chemicals and other specialty ingredients for its industrial, water treatment and health and nutrition customers.

With this location, the company has 33 water treatment branches spread across 20 states.