Hotel Hartness breaks ground in Greenville’s Eastside

A new hotel has just broken ground on Greenville’s Eastside.

Hotel Hartness, the new hotel founded by the Hartness family, is set to open in early 2022 on the 444-acre Hartness urban village.

The hotel will feature 73 luxury rooms and a wide range of amenities, including a full-service spa, a fine-dining restaurant, 20,000 square feet of indoor space and multiple outdoor event spaces. The original Hartness family home will continue to be the heart of Hotel Hartness and is being reimagined to serve as the hub for many of the amenities.



At the groundbreaking ceremony held on Thursday, Dec. 3, Hartness Development CEO Sean Hartness said the goal of the project was not simply to build a hotel, but rather to create a “special asset” for Greenville that exists within a community that strives to rethink how suburban living should be designed.

“Hartness is a special community — a live, work, play community, what we call a ‘new urban development,’” Hartness said.

In Hartness’ view, the philosophy behind the hotel and community is less about looking forward than it is about looking back, a means of marrying new development and modern amenities with a more traditional sense of community.

“It kind of takes us back to the older days when you would walk to school, recreate in the place that you live, walk to the corner restaurant or bar and have a drink and see your friends and family,” Hartness said.

The design of the community as a whole aims to break what Hartness called the “current paradigm of suburbia where you’re driving all over in your car to conduct your everyday life.”

The idealic, small-town layout of the community will include 15 miles of hiking and biking trails and 180 acres of green space (“More green space than Cleveland park,” Hartness quipped), which has been placed in a Trust and will never be developed, ensuring an outdoor playground area for children and gathering space for residents in perpetuity.

The hotel will be managed by New Hampshire-based Hay Creek Hotels. Hay Creek Hotels president and founder Norman MacLeod said he expects the hotel to be unlike any other in Greenville.

“But while being distinctive, it’s important to understand that we will excel in the hospitality must haves: warmth, energy, appreciation of the community, belonging to that community and participating in that community,” MacLeod said.

Key among the community will be its Village Center, which will serve as the hub of activity for the area. Within the Village Center will be a number of “boutique shops and fine stores,” according to a statement from Hartness Development.

“A quick trip to the dry cleaner — in your golf cart. A few dollars and some happy faces when you send the kids off on bikes to get ice cream,” the statement noted. “These are small but memorable moments that are part of a different quality of life.”

The cornerstone of the Village Center will be Village Kitchen, a planned Southern-influenced eatery that will offer specialty coffee and breakfast offerings in the morning, with a fire-roasted menu throughout the rest of the day.

The restaurant, which is set to open early in 2021, will combine farm-to-table ingredients with a wide variety of craft wines and beers, cocktails and sparkling juices. It aims to create both an indoor and al fresco dining experience with a warm interior and an open-air patio overlooking Hartness’ Grand Lawn.

“We created it to be the perfect spot for everything from hosting an informal business meeting over lunch, leisurely enjoying a glass of wine on the patio, or picking up dinner to take home,” said Jonathan Brashier, general manager.

Executive Chef Tanner Marino, who previously served as banquet chef at the Hyatt Regency in Greenville before stints in North Carolina and Tennessee, will helm the kitchen, a centerpiece of which is a wood-fired pizza oven.

During the event, Peter Larocque, president of North American Technology Solutions for SYNNEX Corporation and founder of SYNNEX Share the

Magic, announced a special partnership with Hartness, including holding the company’s annual meeting at the property in 2020. SYNNEX also distributed $1.4 million to four Upstate children’s charities from the 2020 virtual event. This marks the largest disbursement made since the event was founded 10 years ago and brings the total amount raised since 2011 to more than $14 million.

Find out more about the hotel on the official website.