Huntington National Bank recently opened its second full-service branch in Spartanburg County.

The new branch is located at 4358 Highway 9 in Boiling Springs. Huntington’s customers will have access to tellers and personal and private bankers at the new location. The bank also features two drive-thru lanes, a 24-hour drive-up ATM and a drive-up night depository.

Huntington’s new Boiling Springs location marks the bank’s latest effort to expand its presence in South Carolina and North Carolina. The Ohio-based bank currently operates eight branches in South Carolina, including locations in downtown Spartanburg and Greenville.

Wes Lehrer, Huntington’s Upstate South Carolina market president, said in a statement that the bank’s continued expansion in the Upstate reflects its commitment to growing alongside its customers and communities.

“The Boiling Springs branch gives us another opportunity to provide local, relationship-based banking while connecting customers with the broader expertise and capabilities Huntington has to offer,” Lehrer said.

For more information, visit huntington.com.