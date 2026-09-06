HYLO Fitness coming to N. Main shopping center in Greenville

HYLO Fitness plans to open a new studio in the former ‘Baby Bi-Lo’ shopping center in Greenville.

Oxford Capital Partners announced the boutique fitness brand as the property’s first new tenant on Sept. 4. The local real estate investment firm will soon start a multi-million-dollar renovation of the two-story commercial building at 505 N. Main St. to create a premier shopping plaza called N. Main.

“We are excited to welcome HYLO Fitness to Greenville,” said Harrison Horowitz with Oxford Capital Partners. “Based in Charleston, HYLO is a strong operator bringing a best-in-class fitness concept to downtown. Our redevelopment will position Main Street’s only shopping center as an all-day, every-day retail and dining destination, and HYLO is the first of several tenant announcements to come.”

HYLO Fitness offers high-intensity HIIT workouts along with heated Pilates, barre and yoga-inspired classes. Angus Long and Matt Herring co-founded the fitness concept in 2017. Today, the brand has four active studios in South Carolina and Tennessee.

“We are incredibly excited to bring HYLO Fitness to Greenville,” Long and Herring said in a statement. “We have been working on finding the right location since 2020 – the energy, growth and strong sense of community in Greenville make it a natural fit for our brand and this location and site in particular gives us an opportunity to be part of a vibrant and distinctive area of the city.”

Oxford Capital Partners, in a joint venture with Northpond Partners, purchased the approximately 3-acre commercial site on North Main Street in April 2025. Renovations will be completed to improve the existing building’s storefronts and facade appearance. The site’s parking lots will also be updated, along with the property’s landscaping and pedestrian lighting.