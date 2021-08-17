JCC Contractors president chosen as an Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 Southeast Award winner

Ernst & Young LLP has selected JCC Contractors president James D. Jordon as an Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 Southeast Award winner.

Jordan was honored with 13 other entrepreneurs during a virtual ceremony in July.

“I am honored to be selected as a winner of this prestigious award and I look forward to continuing to lead JCC Contractors to new heights in the years to come,” said Jordon.

Nominees for this award are evaluated by a panel of judges on the following criteria:

Entrepreneurial leadership

Talent management

Degree of difficulty

Financial performance

Societal impact and building a values-based company

Originality, innovation and future plans

Jordon and the other regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur of the Year National Awards, which will be announced in November at EY’s Strategic Growth Forum. Then, the Entrepreneur of the Year National Overall Award winner will move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award in June 2022.

Since the program launched, it has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.