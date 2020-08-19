JIDA Industrial Solutions and Global Trades Logistics to establish Greenville County operations

JIDA Industrial Solutions Inc., a materials handling company, and its third-party subsidiary Global Trade Logistics announced plans on Aug. 19 to establish operations in Greenville County.

The companies will invest $4.5 million and anticipate adding 78 new jobs over the next five years.

“We are genuinely excited to join the thriving business community here in the Upstate of South Carolina,” said Ben Jordan, JIDA Industrial Solutions Inc. vice president and president of Global Trade Logistics. “The selection of this facility represents our commitment to long-term success in the region.”

JIDA offers solutions to promote safe and efficient material flow in production facilities, factories, distribution centers and warehouses, while GTL provides third-party logistics solutions for companies, including e-commerce fulfillment, warehousing, supply chain distribution and truck parking.

Both companies will operate out of a 150,000-square-foot industrial space at 154 Metro Court in Greer. JIDA plans to focus on developing its third-party logistics business while they work to increase manufacturing capacity.

The new facility is expected by operational by Sept. 1, 2020.