Kerns Trucking Inc. to establish corporate headquarters in Cherokee County, create 136 jobs

Kerns Trucking Inc., a regional transportation and logistics company, announced May 18 plans to establish its corporate headquarters in Carolina Foothills Park in Cherokee County.

The company plans to use the new facility to facilitate future growth and allow it to better serve its customer base.

“We would like to thank Cherokee County and the state of South Carolina for their partnership in our current and future success,” said Kerns Trucking Inc. president Clyde C. Kerns. “Kerns Trucking, Inc. plans to invest in Cherokee County with the same professionalism and enthusiasm that has been shown to us. We look forward to growing together in this corporate expansion with South Carolina, Cherokee County and its citizens for many years to come.”

Kerns Trucking Inc.’s more than $7.9 million investment is expected to create 136 new jobs.

The facility is expected to be completed in late 2022.

For more information or to apply for a job, visit kernstrucking.com.