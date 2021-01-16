Kim S. Miller Family Enterprise Institute of South Carolina to hold virtual business succession planning

The Kim S. Miller Family Enterprise Institute of South Carolina will hold a virtual meeting Jan. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

During the event, a panel consisting of Julie Godshall Brown of Godshall Recruiting & Staffing and Howard Einstein of Rosenfeld Einstein Insurance will discuss planning for succession within both family-owned businesses and corporations, specifically transitioning from the first generation of management to the second.

The virtual meeting is free for Family Enterprise Institute members to attend and $35 per guest. To register, click here.