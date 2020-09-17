Kite Hill Brewing Co. coming to Patrick Square’s Town Center in Clemson

Patrick Square announced Kite Hill Brewing Co. will be part of its Patrick Square’s Town Center’s new two-story, 24,000-square-foot building, The Exchange.

Co-owned by Clemson University alumni Bobby Congdon and Bryon Leggett, the brewery is set to open summer 2021 and will occupy 4,500 square feet of the building. To accommodate the addition of the brewery, the building’s plans include an upfit featuring an outdoor area with roll-up door, patio and enclosed lawn where people may gather and bring their dogs, Patrick Square’s Town Center manager Chris Hodge said.

“Kite Hill will be Clemson’s first brewery and I’m thrilled that a couple of great Clemson alumni will accomplish that milestone,” said Hodge. “We’ve designed a spectacular space that showcases the brewing process while also creating a comfortable social atmosphere for the Clemson community.”

Once open, Kite Hill will consist of a 10-barrel brewing system, taproom and outdoor beer garden. It will also serve brew and sell their beer on-site and feature 12-15 beers on tap as well as offer a small food menu. The brewery plans to eventually partner with other Patrick Square restaurants and businesses to offer pop-up dinners and special community events.

“Our goal is to create a space where the community can come and hang out. It’s as much about the people as it is about the beer,” said Leggett.

Patrick Square broke ground on The Exchange Sept. 8, 2020. Once complete, the building is expected to accommodate dozens of new businesses including Kite Hill, The Oxford Barber, Melt: Wax and Skin Studio and Friar Dixon: Allstate Insurance.

For more information on the brewery, visit kitehillbrewing.com or patricksquare.com.