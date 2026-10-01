L.L. Bean to open store in Greenville

L.L. Bean plans to open a store in Greenville.

The retail company’s new location will be within the 40-acre Greenville County Square Redevelopment on the south side of downtown Greenville. A company spokesperson confirmed the store is expected to open in spring 2028.

L.L. Bean sells outdoor clothing and recreation equipment at 75 stores across the United States. The company, headquartered in Freeport, Maine, currently does not have a location in South Carolina.

Atlanta-based RocaPoint Partners serves as the lead developer for the more than $1 billion redevelopment project. Phase one will consist of 10 mixed-use buildings and three parking garages.

Read more about the Greenville County Square Redevelopment

The project’s other confirmed retail tenants include Whole Foods, Williams Sonoma and Pottery Barn. Greenville city staff shared at an August City Council work session that lease negotiations are ongoing with an additional 36 retail and two office tenants.

Internal road and utility work for the redevelopment project was completed in March. RocaPoint Partners has started construction on a 380-space parking garage on Howe Street for the City of Greenville. Copper Builders LLC is also building a townhome community on the redevelopment site.