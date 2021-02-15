List: Largest headquarters in the Upstate

Aerial footage shows the BMW plant in Spartanburg County. Photo provided.

The Upstate SC Alliance, a public/private regional economic development organization, has compiled a list of the largest corporate headquarters in the 10-county region.

The corporations listed below have divisional, regional, North American, national and/or international headquarters within the area.

Company Employee Range Line of Business Type of Headquarters
BMW Over 5,000 Automobile manufacturer North American
Michelin North America Over 5,000 Tires for every type of vehicle. North American
Milliken & Company Over 5,000 Textiles, floor coverings, performance materials and specialty chemicals International
GE Power 2,501-5,000 Gas turbine manufacturing plant and off-grid gas turbine validation facility as well as on-site inspection, repair and engineering Divisional
AFL 1,001-2,500 Electronic components and systems, wiring and cables International
American Services Inc. 1,001-2,500 Multi-faceted provider for security, staffing and janitorial services National
Draexlmaier Automotive of America LLC 1,001-2,500 Automotive interior and plastic components North American
Fluor Corp. 1,001-2,500 Engineering services Regional
SAGE Automotive Interiors 1,001-2,500 Automotive bodycloth and headliners International
Spectrum 1,001-2,500 Cable company and customer service center Regional
SYNNEX Corp. 1,001-2,500 Distribution of IT products and services National and divisional
Techtronic Industries Power Equipment 1,001-2,500 Power-driven handtools North American and divisional
The Spinx Company Inc. 1,001-2,500 Gas stations and convenience stores National
Verizon Wireless 1,001-2,500 Customer service and telesales divisions Regional
Freightliner Custom Chassis 501-1,000 Chassis for RVs, walk-in vans, and commercial and school bus industries North American and divisional
FUJIFILM Manufacturing USA Inc. 501-1,000 Platemaking services North American
Hamrick Mills Inc. 501-1,000 Greige Woven Fabrics National
Hubbell Lighting Inc. 501-1,000 Lighting manufacturers International
Inman Mills 501-1,000 Advanced yarns and fabrics National
JTEKT/Koyo Bearings USA 501-1,000 North American operational headquarters and KOYO bearing product technical center Divisional
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics 501-1,000 Aerospace, defense, security and advanced technologies Divisional
Mitsubishi Polyester Film Inc. 501-1,000 Unsupported plastics film and sheet North American
Nutra Manufacturing Inc. 501-1,000 Pharmaceutical preparations National
Orian Rugs 501-1,000 Carpets and rugs International
QS/1 501-1,000 Healthcare and government software and services Divisional
ScanSource Inc. 501-1,000 Technology products and solutions International
Spartanburg Steel Products Inc. 501-1,000 High-quality metal stampings, welded sub-assemblies and major body modules International
Yokahama Industries Americas Inc. 501-1,000 Automotive fluid handling components National

 

