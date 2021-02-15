List: Largest headquarters in the Upstate

The Upstate SC Alliance, a public/private regional economic development organization, has compiled a list of the largest corporate headquarters in the 10-county region.
The corporations listed below have divisional, regional, North American, national and/or international headquarters within the area.
|Company
|Employee Range
|Line of Business
|Type of Headquarters
|BMW
|Over 5,000
|Automobile manufacturer
|North American
|Michelin North America
|Over 5,000
|Tires for every type of vehicle.
|North American
|Milliken & Company
|Over 5,000
|Textiles, floor coverings, performance materials and specialty chemicals
|International
|GE Power
|2,501-5,000
|Gas turbine manufacturing plant and off-grid gas turbine validation facility as well as on-site inspection, repair and engineering
|Divisional
|AFL
|1,001-2,500
|Electronic components and systems, wiring and cables
|International
|American Services Inc.
|1,001-2,500
|Multi-faceted provider for security, staffing and janitorial services
|National
|Draexlmaier Automotive of America LLC
|1,001-2,500
|Automotive interior and plastic components
|North American
|Fluor Corp.
|1,001-2,500
|Engineering services
|Regional
|SAGE Automotive Interiors
|1,001-2,500
|Automotive bodycloth and headliners
|International
|Spectrum
|1,001-2,500
|Cable company and customer service center
|Regional
|SYNNEX Corp.
|1,001-2,500
|Distribution of IT products and services
|National and divisional
|Techtronic Industries Power Equipment
|1,001-2,500
|Power-driven handtools
|North American and divisional
|The Spinx Company Inc.
|1,001-2,500
|Gas stations and convenience stores
|National
|Verizon Wireless
|1,001-2,500
|Customer service and telesales divisions
|Regional
|Freightliner Custom Chassis
|501-1,000
|Chassis for RVs, walk-in vans, and commercial and school bus industries
|North American and divisional
|FUJIFILM Manufacturing USA Inc.
|501-1,000
|Platemaking services
|North American
|Hamrick Mills Inc.
|501-1,000
|Greige Woven Fabrics
|National
|Hubbell Lighting Inc.
|501-1,000
|Lighting manufacturers
|International
|Inman Mills
|501-1,000
|Advanced yarns and fabrics
|National
|JTEKT/Koyo Bearings USA
|501-1,000
|North American operational headquarters and KOYO bearing product technical center
|Divisional
|Lockheed Martin Aeronautics
|501-1,000
|Aerospace, defense, security and advanced technologies
|Divisional
|Mitsubishi Polyester Film Inc.
|501-1,000
|Unsupported plastics film and sheet
|North American
|Nutra Manufacturing Inc.
|501-1,000
|Pharmaceutical preparations
|National
|Orian Rugs
|501-1,000
|Carpets and rugs
|International
|QS/1
|501-1,000
|Healthcare and government software and services
|Divisional
|ScanSource Inc.
|501-1,000
|Technology products and solutions
|International
|Spartanburg Steel Products Inc.
|501-1,000
|High-quality metal stampings, welded sub-assemblies and major body modules
|International
|Yokahama Industries Americas Inc.
|501-1,000
|Automotive fluid handling components
|National