Launchpad opens Tech Village in Greenville

Launchpad Tech Ventures has officially opened its flagship startup campus and headquarters in Greenville.

The company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new members-only campus, Tech Village, on Aug. 20. Tech Village is located within Crescent One at 25 Goldsmith St. in Greenville. Launchpad shares the Crescent One building within Hartness Development’s Crescent Startup Community with Flywheel Coworking.

“Greenville has strong early-stage activity. What it has needed is density,” said Alan Blakeborough, president of Launchpad. “Tech Village puts founders, operators and capital under one roof, inside a building that has been part of Greenville’s story for generations. We built this for the companies that will write the next chapter.”

Launchpad operates incubator and accelerator programs for tech startups across South Carolina. Members with Launchpad will have access to co-working office space, structured programming and a startup network at Tech Village. The 6,000-square-foot campus includes 24 private offices and 24 desks for members.

For more information, visit launchpadtv.com/tech-village.