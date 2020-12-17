Letter from the editor: A new UBJ for the new year

As a forward-thinking media company and community partner, we are constantly evaluating our publications to see how we can enhance our reader’s experience. We are excited to announce that beginning Jan. 1, 2021, the Upstate Business Journal will be a monthly printed magazine. You will notice a new, upgraded layout that is clean and easy to read, chock full of regular feature stories celebrating the Upstate business community.

In addition, we’ll still have daily business news online, news stories each week within the Greenville Journal and with our UBJ weekly e-newsletter. We’re also making the publication more accessible to the business community through increased single-copy distribution points around town, including local businesses, banks, restaurants, grocery stores and pharmacies.

To say that it has been a challenging year would be an understatement. Every segment of business has been and continues to be impacted by COVID-19. Many businesses have closed, and others are struggling to keep their doors open, while some have pivoted their business models based on consumer demands.

But through it all, Upstate business owners and entrepreneurs have banded together and shown an amazing resiliency. While no one truly knows what 2021 will hold, we know that our strength is in our community, and for that we are grateful. I hope each one of you has a wonderful and safe holiday season.

Feel free to reach out to me anytime – [email protected].

All the best,

Sherry Jackson

Executive Editor