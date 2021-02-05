Locally driven media newsletter 6AM City will expand nationally, starting with Nashville in March

The popular locally driven email newsletter platform 6AM City will expand nationally in 2021, starting with the launch of NASHtoday in Nashville, Tennessee, this March.

The move from the Greenville-based media aggregator, known to local audiences as GVLtoday, will begin an expansion that aims to double the size of the newsletter by the end of 2021.

“In addition to launching NASHtoday, 6AM is evaluating over a dozen cities for a 2021 launch, many of which are in the Southeastern quadrant of the United States,” the company said in a statement.

To guide the expansion, the company has brought on board a new vice president of expansion, Michael Mazzara, who spent the last three years running partnerships and operations at Summit, an invitation-only community of thought leaders that Forbes dubbed “the Davos for Gen-Y.”

With more than 300,000 subscribers, 6AM City currently serves seven Southeastern markets. Those include: Greenville (GVLtoday); Columbia, South Carolina (COLAtoday); Charleston, South Carolina (CHStoday); Asheville, North Carolina (AVLtoday); Raleigh, North Carolina (RALtoday); Chattanooga, Tennessee (NOOGAtoday); and Lakeland, Florida (LALtoday).

Since its founding in 2017, the company has already raised almost $4 million in seed funding, 95% of which came from angel investors in the markets it serves. 6AM recently closed a Series Seed funding round led by Harbright Ventures and VentureSouth, which the company says will fuel growth and lead to its profitability within the close of 2021.