Lonza announces $53.7 million investment to expand Greenwood County operations

Pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition supplier Lonza announced plans Feb. 2 to expand its Greenwood County operations at 535 N. Emerald Road in Greenwood.

The $53.7 million investment is expected to add 30 new jobs over the next five years.

“We have been part of the Greenwood community since 1967 and have built up the site as a center of excellence within our global network for production of capsules and health ingredients” said Travis Dover, Lonza’s vice president of operations. “We have an experienced and committed workforce here, and our decision to expand in Greenwood is based on this strong foundation of know-how and expertise.”

The Greenwood facility manufactures various Lonza brands, such as Capsugel products, as well as finished dosage forms solutions and branded nutritional ingredients for the global pharmaceutical and health supplement markets.

The expansion, which will be completed in stages through 2025, will increase the capacity of existing operations and bring new manufacturing technologies to the site.