Lowe’s will hold an interview day Feb. 17 to fill more than 850 full-time and part-time associates positions for its Greenville-Spartanburg area stores.

The home improvement chain plans to add more than 50,000 associates nationwide this spring, including seasonal roles as well as permanent positions.

For more information and to apply for open positions, visit jobs.lowes.com/spring or text JOBS to 56937.