LyonJay announces partnership with R2R Capital

Greenville-based real estate investment and development firm Lyon Jay announced a partnership with R2R Capital, headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

R2R has provided a $65 million guidance line to allow LyonJay to acquire additional land for single-family lot development in the Carolinas, Georgia and northern Florida to Tampa.

“We have been working with R2R Capital for seven years and look forward to continuing this partnership that will ultimately give us the opportunity to continue building best-in-class communities throughout the Southeast,” said LyonJay founding partner and CEO Jennings Lyon.

LyonJay has constructed, developed, managed and invested in nearly 10,000 units across 11 states.