Mixed-use development North Springs coming to Boiling Springs

A new development spread out over 62 acres is in the works for Boiling Springs.

North Springs is a planned mixed-use development located off Hwy. 9 that encompasses two residential communities and 20 acres of commercial property.

The development came with a total value creation between $40-50 million, according to developer LyonJay, a Greenville-based real estate and development firm.

“Our goal at LyonJay is to ultimately build best-in-class communities that give our residents amazing places to create lifelong memories, and that goal was achieved with this project,” said Jennings Lyon, founding partner and CEO of LyonJay.

The two residential communities will be distinct from one another by the style of homes available. Homes are already for sale in both communities.

The Townes at North Springs will consist of townhomes built by D.R. Horton, with prices starting at $169,990. The townhomes come in two floor plans, both of which are two-story and open-concept, with 9-foor ceilings on the main level. The second level of both floor plans feature a spacious master bedroom and bath with two additional bedrooms, a full bath and laundry. All townhomes come with a one-car garage and landscaped yards with irrigation.

The Vilas at North Springs will consist of single-family homes built by Ryan Homes, with prices also starting at $169,990. The ranch homes come with stainless steel energy-efficient appliances, free lawn maintenance and open floor plans. Each home is also outfitted with wide hallways, showers with seats, lower light switches and access to a selection of cabinets, countertops, flooring and other options curated by interior designers.

For the 20 acres of commercial property, LyonJay has announced two as-yet-unnamed national retail tenants, with the remaining space under contract with a “large retail and grocer developer,” according to a statement.

The development will also include a dog park and a recreational area of green space.

The development has been in the works for more than five years and has resulted in a new pump station in partnership with the Spartanburg Sanitary Sewer District, in addition to sewer renovations that opened up the lines to a previously unserved commercial basin.

LyonJay president and founding parter JK Jay said even with the development’s long gestation, he remains confident in the project’s financial viability.

“Ultimately, we look forward to continuing to provide strong returns and creating great value for our investors long-term,” Jay said.