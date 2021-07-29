Malouf Companies announces $47.2M investment to establish operations in Laurens

Malouf Companies, a diverse consumer goods business, announced July 28 plans to invest $47.2 million to establish operations at 101 Michelin Drive in Laurens.

The company expects to create 240 new jobs with the investment.

“Our South Carolina facility offers many of the same advantages and opportunities that we have in North Carolina, but gives us more space under one roof,” said Malouf director of national distribution Ryan Egbert. “This space will simplify our supply chain process by allowing us to consolidate all of our specialty retail products in one place for East Coast fulfillment. We are excited to be in Laurens and hope to impact the community in a positive way as we have done at our other locations.”

Malouf warehouses and distributes home furnishings and other consumer products, while also providing technology, retail and logistics services throughout the United States.

The new facility, which is expected to be operational by Nov. 30, will be used to increase the company’s warehousing capabilities and enhance distribution capacity to meet growing demand.

For more information on open positions, visit maloufcompanies.com/careers.