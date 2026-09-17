Manova Partners acquires logistics facility in Spartanburg

Manova Partners, an international property investment manager, has acquired a logistics facility in Spartanburg for an undisclosed sum.

The 1-million-square-foot facility, named Spartanburg 221, sits on an 87-acre property one mile from Interstate 85 at 2536 Chesnee Highway. New York-based Rockefeller Group developed Spartanburg 221 in 2024. The facility is currently fully leased by a single tenant.

Alin Sigheartau, head of U.S. transactions and business development at Manova Partners, said the acquisition of Spartanburg 221 is a strong addition to the firm’s portfolio and another step in its global logistics strategy. This is the company’s first purchase in South Carolina.

“Spartanburg 221 is a superior quality asset leased to a strong credit tenant,” Sigheartau said. “It is also strategically positioned at the crossroads of two of the most critical freight corridors in the southeastern United States and in one of the country’s fastest-growing economies.”

Manova Partners manages around 170 properties across Europe, North America, South America and Australia, totaling approximately $12 billion in assets. The company has transacted more than $600 million worth of logistics properties across three continents since December 2024.