Mark your calendar: Int’l Business and Foreign Affairs conference

Coming in March 2022 is an event for anyone looking to listen to and engage with scholars and leaders who have gathered to discuss some of the world’s most pressing issues.

The World Affairs Conference, co-sponsored by the World Affairs Council Upstate and Furman University, will over two days bring together a host of speakers and panelists to discuss such topics as global supply chain challenges, international workforce development, U.S-China trade, the COVID-19 pandemic from a business perspective, and more.

The conference is still in the planning stages but is slated to begin March 28 and wrap-up March 30 after a series of morning and afternoon panels, lunch discussions and keynote events.

For more information and to ask about sponorship opportunities:

Rob Rowen: 813-546-9819

Heidi Winninger: 864-270-0562