Materials science company Tetramer Technologies awarded grant from U.S. Department of Energy

Pendleton-based materials science company Tetramer Technologies was recently awarded a $1 million Phase II research and development grant through the U.S. Department of Energy’s Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs.

The company was previously awarded a Phase I grant for its development of novel ion conductive polymers produced in their laboratories for use in proton exchange membrane hydrogen fuel cells, which are used in renewable clean energy production.

Tetramer was the only business in South Carolina selected for this grant and is among 92 small businesses across 31 states who were awarded grants totaling $116 million.

“With this DOE SBIR funding, we are excited to be able to continue to contribute to the advancement of zero-emission, renewable energy fuel cell technology and significantly reduce dependence on fossil fuels,” said Tetramer Technologies principal investigator Chris Topping.

Using the Phase II grant, Tetramer plans to further develop its new custom membrane materials to meet current performance and cost requirements and enable broader commercialization of high-performance fuel cells.

“The mission of Tetramer scientists and engineers is to transition materials out of the lab and into the market,” said Tetramer Technologies CEO Jeffrey DiMaio. “We are proud of our advanced membranes team’s progress in developing high-performance materials for fuel cells. This continued work is aligned with Tetramer’s long-term commitment to providing the hydrogen economy with enabling materials for the efficient production and use of hydrogen.”

For more information, visit science.osti.gov/sbir/Awards.