Mayweather Boxing + Fitness to hold grand opening event Oct. 3

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, a group boxing and fitness experience created by boxer Floyd Mayweather, will host a grand opening on Oct. 3 at its new facility at 1451 Woodruff Road, Suite B, in Greenville.

As part of the grand opening activities, the gym’s team will have socially distant workouts and activities throughout the day.

“Mayweather Boxing + Fitness has grown rapidly throughout the pandemic era with savvy investors joining the brand to capitalize on the opportunities that have been created, including the power of the brand and a much more attractive competitive environment,” said Mayweather Boxing + Fitness CEO James Williams. “Backed by a talented team of entrepreneurs and franchisees, our Greenville location is set to flourish and is opening with more members than any Mayweather Studio to date, despite the current environment.”

The Greenville location, which is Mayweather’s first South Carolina studio, will be led by first-time franchisees Shareda and Alex Young. The gym currently has at least 500 members and will offer workouts for people at all fitness levels. In addition, it is the company’s first location to open since the onset of COVID-19.

For more information, visit mayweather.fit/greenville-sc.