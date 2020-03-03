Melinda Davis Lux joins United Community Bank

United Community Bank announced on Tuesday that Melinda Davis Lux had joined the company as its executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary. Davis Lux will oversee the company’s legal and governance matters.

With more than 20 years of experience as a corporate and mergers and acquisitions attorney, “Melinda is a proven leader with deep legal expertise,” Lynn Harton, chairman and chief executive officer of United Community Bank said in a statement. “Her experience in strategic transactions and public company governance will be a tremendous asset to our team as we continue to expand throughout the Southeast.”

Davis Lux had been a partner at Womble Bond Dickinson in Greenville and global board member of Womble Bond Dickinson International. At United Community Bank, she’ll have transactional, regulatory and strategic involvement and will work closely with the bank’s board of directors.

“The opportunity to work closely with a tightly-knit, thoughtful leadership team … and to interact with the board of directors, to lead and support a great group of professionals in the legal and compliance team, and most importantly, to be a small part of helping a single entity achieve its significant plans for growth was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up,” Davis Lux wrote in a post on LinkedIn.