Meridian Waste to take over solid waste contracts in Greenville, Anderson, several other Upstate counties

Meridian Waste, a Charlotte-based integrated, non-hazardous solid waste services company, announced May 10 the purchase of Eco Waste Services Inc., which serves the greater Greenville area.

Meridian Waste will own Eco Waste’s hauling facility at 512 Hood Road in Powdersville and will assume control of commercial contracts in Anderson, Cherokee, Laurens, Greenville, Oconee, Pickens and Spartanburg counties.

“The Eco Waste acquisition comes on the heels of two other Greenville acquisitions we completed in February 2021,” said Meridian Waste chief executive officer Walter “Wally” Hall. “The hauling facility acquired as part of the purchase will allow us to consolidate resources obtained in prior acquisitions. We will accomplish critical integration within operations, maintenance, and back office support allowing us to fast-track our growth in the dynamic Greenville-Spartanburg marketplace.”

The acquisition also includes new construction site service lines of business for Meridian Waste with portable restrooms, temporary fencing, portable storage and portable offices.

With the purchase of Eco Waste, Meridian Waste has acquired 18 businesses and operates in seven states since it transitioned to private stock under the ownership of Warren Equity Partners in April 2018.

