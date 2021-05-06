MFA to acquire Lima One Capital’s $1.12B portfolio, assets

New York-based real estate trust MFA Financial Inc. on May 6 announced it is acquiring the remainder of its ownership interests in Greenville-based Lima One Capital, Inc., one of the nation’s largest business purpose loan (BPL) providers.

Lima One’s portfolio and assets are in the $1.2 billion range, according to the MFA announcement, and the acquisition comes after a multi-year partnership between MFA and Lima One, whose executive team is expected to remain in place and whose headquarters are expected to remain in Greenville.

“When I joined Lima One in 2018, identifying additional capital providers was crucial to growing our business and we were fortunate to have MFA move from a whole loan buyer to a true strategic partner that same year,” Lima One CEO Jeff Tennyson said. “Our team has built a best-in-class platform with a strong culture and brand, and we are excited to take this partnership to the next level by fully combining our respective capabilities.”

MFA President and CEO Craig Knutson said the acquisition will strengthen MFA’s business purpose loan investment strategy.

“We are pleased to acquire the Lima One platform and to welcome the entire Lima One team to MFA,” he said.