Michelin distribution center in Woodruff awarded LEED green building certification

Michelin North America announced Oct. 6 it earned a LEED Gold Certification for Phase 1 of its new 3.3 million-square-foot Southeast distribution center located in Woodruff.

LEED — which stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design — is an international green building rating system, which examines a building’s green features. The certification was created by the U.S. Green Building Council.

“Michelin is committed to being sustainable in all of our actions,” said Alexis Garcin, chairman and president of Michelin North America, in a release. “In everything we do, we seek to balance and protect three critical areas: people, profit and planet. We operate through and for people; we are able to invest for the future due to our financial and operational performance; and we do all of this with a focus on protecting our environment and its natural resources. This certification is an affirmation of our efforts in these three areas.”

The company received the certification due to its strategies in sustainable site development, water savings, energy eﬃciency, materials selection and indoor environmental quality. Michelin’s Woodruff distribution center, for example, uses a zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell solution for its material-handling lift trucks.

“At Michelin, we are working to promote a low-carbon energy and mobility transition. To do this we must reduce carbon emissions from our industrial activities in absolute terms, targeting carbon neutrality by 2050. LEED certification helps move us toward this goal,” Garcin said.