Michelin North America to support Aligned with Hope program in January

During January, Greenville-headquartered Michelin North America will support Aligned in Hope, a partnership between Tire Kingdom Service Centers and NTB Tire & Service Centers’ parent company TBC Corporation and Ronald McDonald House Charities, with a donation.

The tire manufacturer will also offer a $70 mail-in rebate when any customer purchases four new Michelin passenger or light truck tires from a participating NTB or Tire Kingdom location from Jan. 18 to Jan. 31.

“We are honored to support Aligned in Hope and its mission to support children and families in need,” said Will Whitley, Michelin North America director of state, local government affairs and community relations. “Michelin is dedicated to driving our communities that we work and live in to a better future. Partnering with TBC in supporting the Aligned in Hope campaign further strengthens our ties to the communities we proudly work in.”

Aligned in Hope provides support to RMHC and its local chapters through efforts such as:

After leaving the hospital, RMHC families receive a special membership card offering lifetime discounts on tires and maintenance services at any Tire Kingdom and NTB Tire & Service Center nationwide.

Tire Kingdom and NTB Tire & Service Centers provide discounted services for Ronald McDonald House shuttle vehicles used to transport families.

The TBC companies provide discounted products used on the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, which provides access to medical, dental and health care resources.

For more information, visit tirekingdom.com/topic/rmhc.