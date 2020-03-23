Michelin partially suspends production

Michelin North America will be temporarily shutting down some of its manufacturing lines in South Carolina, a company spokesman said on Monday, March 23. The comment comes after Michelin announced on Friday, March 20, that it was shutting down some of its tire production in the U.S. and Canada due to the novel coronavirus.

“Michelin has started partial shutdowns at some plants in South Carolina. Each plant will have different partial shutdown situations,” Phil Watson, a spokesman, said.

The company, which has its North American headquarters in Greenville, will suspend some lines immediately due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It plans to keep the lines suspended for at least two weeks.

“Michelin remains focused on the health and well-being of its employees and communities, and the company is developing plans and revising policies to mitigate the financial impacts of this temporary shutdown on its employees,” the company said Friday.

It joins other manufacturers in the Upstate such as BMW and ZF in suspending production until the new coronavirus is contained.