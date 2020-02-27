Pedal to the metal: Graduates of the Greenville chamber’s Minority Business Accelerator pick up speed

Starting your own business is hard, and a minority-owned business can be even more challenging.

That’s where the Greenville Chamber of Commerce comes in. Now in its sixth year, the Minority Business Accelerator is partnering with the Spartanburg and Anderson area chambers to support the growth, development and capacity of minority-owned enterprises around the Upstate. The program has created 250 full-time employees and $23 million in new revenue since its inception, according to the Greenville chamber. Here’s a look at some of the program’s success stories:

Memoirs Events & Catering

Co-owners and sisters Raygan France and Jackie Saunders started the catering business in November 2015 by pooling together their passions: cooking and interior design. An off-site, full-service catering company, Memoirs specializes in private parties, corporate functions and social and milestone celebrations.

Smit’N Photography

The Greenville-based photography studio is the brainchild of photographer Stacey Gardin. It offers event photography for workshops, seminars and galas as well as a full-service studio experience for individual and family portraits that includes hair, makeup and wardrobe consultation.

WH Trucking

Clemson University graduate and Air Force veteran Carlo White started WH Trucking in May 2015. The freight-transport company headquartered in Duncan now operates in 48 states and specializes in regional and short-haul delivery of non-hazardous dry freight. Its 8,000-square-foot warehouse offers a 35-door motor freight terminal with 15 tractor-trailers, including day cabs and sleepers.

James White Enterprises

James White’s career in construction led him to start his own contracting business, which specializes in residential building and property management. The business also performs inspections, lead-based-paint testing and home leasing.

Universal Therapeutic Services

Tiffney Davidson-Parker is the force behind Universal Therapeutic Services, an outpatient mental health clinic specializing in bio-psychosocial evaluations, individual and group psychotherapy, grief and trauma therapy and early intervention services.

Corporate Stitch

Based in Easley, Corporate Stitch provides embroidery services on a range of products, including polos, dress shirts, T-shirts, pullovers, jackets, golf towels, hats, cosmetic bags and totes. Owner Dionne Sandiford also makes custom wraps and capes for ladies.

Spartanburg Meat Processing

Spartanburg Meat Processing Co. was founded in 1999 by JoAnne LaBounty and four other business partners as a small pork-processing plant. LaBounty became the sole owner in 2002, growing the operation into a 75,000-square-foot facility that’s USDA certified to process pork, beef and chicken. It also has a small retail arm that sells ribs, shredded pork and dry rub.