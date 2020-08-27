New bar EXILE now open in the West End

A new bar has just opened in a former dental office at 9 Anderson St. in Greenville’s West End, right across from St. Paul’s Methodist Church at the corner of Pendleton and Anderson streets.

EXILE is designed with the environmental comfort and ease of a dive bar, combined with the classy elements of a brand-new cocktail bar.

Owners Stephen Phillips, previously of The Anchorage and Birds Fly South, and Nick McSherry, previously of The Anchorage and Restaurant 17, said the bar would cater to those who want cheap beer or the fanciest new cocktail.

“I want it to be a bar where all my friends can come in, and they all have very different tastes,” Phillips told the Greenville Journal last year.

The atmosphere of the bar is dim, tucked away, almost subterranean, with an eclectic mix of furnishings and artwork adorning the walls. The owners said that unique style was by design from the start.

“A bar can be dark without being ‘sketchy.’ It can have the best glassware, lighting, and art without being pretentious and showing off. It is possible to have low lighting, old furniture, rock and roll, and gold rimmed coupe glasses in the same space,” Phillips told the Greenville Journal last year.

EXILE will also offer handheld food options and a snack menu designed by Alex George, head chef of Golden Brown & Delicious.

The bar will be open Wednesday through Friday from 5 p.m. to midnight and Saturday from 3 p.m. to midnight.

Learn more at exilegvl.com.